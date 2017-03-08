Eau Claire North, Regis, & McDonell Central Preparing for Sectional Semifinals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The WIAA State Tournament for Boys Basketball is next weekend, and area teams are two wins away from their own trip to the Kohl Center. Tomorrow, the Sectional Semifinals get underway.



In Division 1, Eau Claire North faces its toughest test of the season, taking on defending State Champion Stevens Point. The Panthers might not be the same undefeated team as they were last season, but they've still got a potent offense, averaging 70 points per game. The Huskies' job? Try and make them earn every bucket with solid defense.

"Our defense has been a big key to our game this year, but obviously we're going to have to score as well," Senior Forward/Guard Braeden Neyens explains, "so stopping their main players, and making other people step up for them and just working together, good communication throughout the game."



"Bump them around a little bit, play our physical type of game," says Husky Senior Forward Steven Luther, "They like to play a finesse basketball type of game, we don't know how dirty they want to get, but we like to play tough basketball and we're not going to push the tempo very much but we're going to take good shots, and play good basketball."

The matchup might be difficult, but Head Coach Todd Marks says that won't affect the team's mindset, "We have a tremendous respect for Stevens Point. Obviously their track record speaks for itself. But our guys have to lock in, focus and give it everything they possibly have and just like we have every other game, our preparation's been the same and our focus and our mindset will be exactly the same."



Tipoff for the Huskies and Panthers is at 7 P.M. Thursday night at Eau Claire Memorial.

A Western Cloverbelt showdown highlights the Division 4 Sectional Semifinals. Third seeded Eau Claire Regis meets top seeded Stanley-Boyd. Both of these teams split their regular season matchups, each winning on their home court. So, needless to say, the Ramblers are well aware of how talented and deep this Orioles team is.

"This is probably the best Stanley-Boyd team that I've seen," says Regis Head Coach Bill Uelmen, "They're a senior oriented team, they've got to of the better players in the area in Booth and Hause, and it's the type of team that we can't stop, we're going to try to have to contain them. I like the way our big guys are playing, Sokup, Wackwitz, and McCann have all improved their play and as a result I just kinda like the way this team is coming together. Whichever team can settle in, play defense and when it comes down to making a few baskets, that's going to be the key to the game tomorrow."

Senior Guard Cody Osborn shares his coaches sentiments, "We're all playing really well and as a team together, and we're all kind of just clicking at the right time, which is good because we're going in confident, so hopefully we all just stay on top of our game for tomorrow."



The Ramblers and Orioles tip off Thursday night at 7 P.M. in Chippewa Falls. On the other side of the bracket, second seeded Cameron will battle Phillips at Spooner.

And in Division 5, defending State Champion McDonell Central will take on Clear Lake. The Macks have notched double digit wins in their first 3 playoff games, and now, they're starting to jell at the right time, just like they did last year.



"Earlier in the season, I think we were just trying to figure out what our roles were on the team," explains Senior Forward Grayson Knowlton, "But now we're really keying in and realizing that defense is the core of this team and it's going to lead to points on the other end."



Fellow Senior Alex Ohde agrees, "We're just playing with lots of energy, guys are encouraging each other, we're just playing with that energy and passion that we finishes last year with. We've been in this same game the last 3 years so we know what to expect and what it's going to be like."

Head Coach Archie Sherbinow is more focused on helping the team shore up the details, "We want to make sure that we don't beat ourselves, we give ourselves every opportunity to win the game. They're going to be athletic, they're going to be young, they're going to be energetic, they're not going to quit, we know that, so just make sure that we do the best we can and take care of the little things. I think if we handle those things, we'll be in good shape at the end of the game."



McDonell Central battles Clear Lake tomorrow at 7, at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. In Division 3, area teams collide as well, with Prescott facing Northwestern in River Falls, and in Division 5, Augusta takes on Bangor in La Crosse, and it's Luck vs. Mellen at Superior.