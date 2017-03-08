Bloomer & Durand WIAA Girls State Basketball Preview

Green Bay (WQOW) -- Three teams from this area will be making their way to the 42nd annual WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament. All three, Bloomer, Durand, and Clayton, have been to State before. The Panthers and Bears have both made it there in the past decade, but for the Blackhawks, it's been 17 years.

Bloomer came into this postseason as a five seed, so the Blackhawks are very used to being in that underdog role. Tomorrow, Bloomer will face 25-1 Martin Luther, and the Blackhawks, having scouted the Spartans, think they have a pretty good idea of what they have to do to be successful.



"They're very aggressive and drive hard," Senior Guard Chandler Zwiefelhofer says, "They're really good drivers and rebounders, they're going to be a really aggressive team, which is a good matchup for us, I think."

Fellow Senior Guard Aliya Seibel agrees, "We're really going to have to work on our defense. They play really good defense as well, so we need to work together on our offense."

"I think we do a lot of the same things," explains Head Coach Nikki Seibel, "Going in with some confidence of, 'Hey, we can run with them and compete with them,' and hopefully give it our best there."

Bloomer players have been in the Resch Center as fans before. In fact, they watched Heart O'North Conference rival Hayward win a State Title last year,so this time around, the Blackhawks figure, why not us.

"It really does make it realistic for us," says Aliya, "we stayed with Hayward, we played them and knowing that they went down there and they won. I think it helps us put it in better perspective."

Head Coach Nikki Seibel echoes those sentiments, "Seeing that Hayward was able to do it and we can compete with them, and if they're able to do it, hopefully maybe we can make a run at it here and I think that confidence has been built because of that."

Tomorrow at 6:30 P.M., it'll be the Durand Panthers versus Howard's Grove, another team that comes in with a very stellar record, but the Panthers have had to come from behind in both their Sectional wins, and they hope that confidence carries forward to State.

"Us being down the past couple of playoff games, we just found the heart and the drive to win those games cause we knew that our goal was state," says Senior Forward Brianna Hass, "So we had to keep pushing and we did it."

"People doubted us in those minutes, but we never pointed fingers, we didn't stop hustling," explains Senior Guard Ambree Schlosser, "We stayed true to who we were, we worked together and we were able to pull it off. We've been doing something right to get where we are so i think we need to stay true to who we are and i think we'll be okay."

Fellow Senior Guard Ally Gunderson takes a more positive tone, "I mean we can totally do this, I have full confidence in my team and in myself that we can go down and we can actually win state."



But Head Coach Lionel Jones has warned the team about how different the atmosphere is, "I told them, regional finals, sectional finals really doesn't do it justice, there's nothing like the state tournament. Their family and friends are going to be down there, so hopefully they're going to handle all the distractions well."

Sports Director Bob Bradovich will be on the call for both of those games. You can watch all the games of the 2017 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament live on WQOW 18, online at WQOW.com, or on your mobile device, by downloading the Magic of March app.