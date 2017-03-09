Thousands without power due to strong winds in through Central Wisconsin

Central Wis. (WAOW) -- Crews around North Central Wisconsin continued Wednesday to repair power lines knocked down because of strong winds.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, 14,636 customers were still without electricity at 5 p.m. The utility said the hardest hit area was the Northwoods.

"This storm we're seeing a lot more wire down, a lot more trees branches on the wires,” WPS spokeswoman Kelly Zagrzebski said. “A number of broken poles."

Across Vilas and Oneida counties, thousands were without power Wednesday.

"In some cases over the last 24 hours, some of those customers we've restored have gone back out because of the next wave of wind," Zagrzebski said.

Several businesses in the area opened their doors to those trying to stay warm without power.

“We're concerned about people who might not have power and might be getting cold," Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath said.

Fath said as of Wednesday afternoon, no injuries were reported because of the winds or power outages.