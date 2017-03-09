Barre Mills family farm suffers serious tornado damage

Barre Mills (WXOW) -- A Barre Mills family is cleaning up after an EF1 tornado ripped through their family farm Monday night.

The Schomberg farm sells cash crops and has a few beef cattle that roam around the 160 acre farm. Monday night, things changed.

Fred Schomberg has been in the family farm business for more than seven decades and said he has never seen such destruction as he witnessed Monday night.

MORE: NWS Confirms Tornado In Barre Mills

"I don't like looking at this," he said. "There are parts of the farm I still haven't brought myself to look at, I'm just not ready for it."

The farm's main barn, built in 1895, was leveled within minutes. Schomberg watched it all happen from his house.

"I live up on hill now and my son and his family live here and within a matter of minutes all of this destruction happened."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the home on the farm was still without power. The family said Xcel Energy is working on restoring power as soon as possible.

"There are so many things out of place and things that are damaged that cannot be replaced," Schomberg said.

The National Weather Service says the tornado moved northeast for nearly three miles before ending south of West Salem. It lasted only four minutes and at its widest, the tornado was nearly 200 yards across.

NWS also found the damage path was broken, meaning the tornado came down, weakened and went back up, strengthened and came down several times before it finally ended.

On the Schomberg's farm, the 80 foot tall grain silo was uprooted off of its cement foundation and thrown nearly twenty yards, where it came to rest on top of another barn.

While the damage will take weeks, perhaps months, to clean up, Schomberg said he's happy no one was injured.

"That's all that really matters to me, no one was hurt. Everything else can be replaced."