Governor Walker downplays possible impacts of GOP healthcare plan

Madison (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker calls the house Republican health care plan a "work in progress" and he doesn't believe the final version will impact most Americans.

Speaking with reporters after an event in Madison Wednesday afternoon, the governor said he's most concerned about how the plan impacts the state's Medicaid budget, but believes most people in the state won't be impacted at all by whatever eventually replaces the Affordable Care Act.

"It's a whole lot of attention that people are paying to it, understandably, but it's not gonna affect most people, because they get their insurance right from their job that they have," Walker said.

He said you could even argue that if done right, the replacement could lower people's premiums. That's despite a number of conservative groups arguing the current replacement plan won't reduce the cost of insurance.