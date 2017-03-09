WIAA: Martin Luther advances with win over Bloomer

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Spartans and Blackhawks competed on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay for a chance at Saturday's Division 3 championship.

Martin Luther won the game, 56-38.

The Spartans will play Edgewood on Saturday.

Green Bay (WQOW) - Athletes from Bloomer and Greendale high schools are competing for the state basketball championship in Green Bay.

The Bloomer Blackhawks and Martin Luther Spartans are playing at the Resch Center in Green Bay in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. At the half, Martin Luther leads Bloomer 28-21.

