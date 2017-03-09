Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement authority

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has notified the federal government he intends to pursue authority for his deputies to perform the functions of immigration agents at his jail.

Clarke's announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday immediately drew criticism from an immigrant advocacy organization who promised a "massive resistance" to what it sees as an attempt to racially profile residents.

The group Voces de la Frontera says Milwaukee County is the first jurisdiction in Wisconsin to seek participation in a federal program known as 287(g). It allows local law enforcement to perform the duties of immigration agents after completing a four-week training course from Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Clarke is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and has long pledged to follow Trump's directive to crack down on illegal immigration.