DNR warns about the risk of wildfires in WI

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- After a grass fire in Augusta on Wednesday, the Department of Natural Resources wants people to know we are quickly approaching the most dangerous time of the year for forest fires.



The DNR told News 18 that most wildfires in Wisconsin occur in April and May, after the snow's melted but before plants get green. Burning permits are required in many cities, including Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, but that doesn't mean people are free to start fires whenever they want.



The DNR said people should always check their area's burning restrictions before starting a fire, which are updated every day at 11:00 a.m. and based on that day's forecast. That information can also be obtained by calling: 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876).

If officials have given the all-clear to burn that day, people are asked to wait until after 6:00 p.m. The DNR said that's because the weather usually turns for the evening around that time; the wind speeds and temperatures go down which makes for safer burning conditions.



They also said it's the time of the year when people start cleaning up their yards and get rid of old brush and dead leaves by burning them. According to the DNR, more than 30% of wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by people burning debris, so they suggest people get rid of it some other way.



"There are other options to burning and we really encourage those as much as possible," Forestry Team Leader Steve Edge said. "Reuse, recycle. Use that material out there in a natural conservation-type way."



Edge recommended using brush as mulch or building a wildlife habitat.



He also said not all materials are legal to burn. People can not burn garbage or wood with paint for any reason, regardless of if they have a burn permit.

Follow the link for a list of materials that are illegal to burn.



"People need to be very careful with what they're interested in burning," Edge said. "Know the law before you light the match."



People caught burning without a permit could face a civil citation. Follow the link for more information on how to obtain a free burning permit from the DNR.