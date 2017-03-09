Augusta man robbed after inviting escorts to home

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- An Augusta man contacted police saying he was robbed after responding to an ad for an escort.



The man, who has not been identified by police, says two women came over to his home last month. He said the three of them then went to an outdoor hot tub. After an hour, the women left and the man went inside the home to discover he had been robbed.



He told police the thieves took two handguns, prescription drugs, cash and his check book.



The man identified one of the women as a former classmate, Jennifer Reali of Augusta. The other woman, who was not named in the criminal complaint, said she and Reali let Kevin Klein, of Eau Claire, into the home so he could rob it.



Both Reali and Klein are facing felony charges of burglary and theft. Reali will return to court later this month. The next court date for Klein has yet to be set.