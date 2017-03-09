Lawyer argues social media bias in Altoona sexual assault case

A retired Altoona police officer accused of sexual assault was back in court Thursday as lawyers argued whether comments on social media are influencing potential jurors.

Jeffrey Anger is accused of sexually assaulting an eleven year old girl twice in 2014. His lawyer, Harry Hertel, is asking the judge to move the trial. He says this is the first time in his career where he has become aware of the significance of sharing internet postings, and commentary posted on news media sites. He says those posts raise concerns about bias against Jeffrey Anger.

Eau Claire County Assistant DA Meri Larson argued against moving the trial saying before social media, people still talked about cases in coffee shops, around the water cooler, and on the phone. The judge ended up finding that there has not been publicity that would prevent a fair trial, and ruled the case will be heard in Eau Claire County.

Still Hertel said he is seeing a rise in online commentary about court cases, and it concerns him. "I see more and more people who don't know facts about the case, voicing opinions about guilt or innocence or the quality or character of the individuals involved and that's really a concern for me because you want to have a jury that's not been tainted by outside opinions of people who don't have all the facts."

We spoke Thursday with another Eau Claire criminal defense attorney, Mike Cohen, who says the rise in online commentary has been meteoric. But he also says lawyers can sometimes use it to their advantage. Cohen says he warns all of his clients to stay off of social media.