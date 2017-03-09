How to help kids prepare for daylight saving time

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As we get ready to spring forward, a Chippewa County family living educator shared ways to help lower the stress of daylight saving time this Sunday.

Starting Sunday at 2:00 a.m., clocks will move forward one hour. Chippewa County UW-Extension Family Living Educator Jeanne Walsh said it can be a stressful time for all ages, but parents can help their children through the transition starting. Walsh shared tips that included doing the nightly routine and going to bed 20-30 minutes earlier. She also suggested closing all curtains and making sure the bedroom is as dark as it can be and giving them an incentive to wake up in the morning.

"I really encourage something that the kids can look forward to in the morning," Walsh said. "Maybe a special breakfast of yogurt and fruit, or something that you normally wouldn't do, just so they have something to look forward to because you know they are going to be getting up, and they are going to be tired."

Setting the clock ahead one hour means there will be more sunlight at night. Walsh said another positive way to spring ahead is to fill that extra hour with outdoor activities like walks, bike rides and more.