Bloomer residents support basketball team playing at state

Bloomer (WQOW) - Businesses in Bloomer saw a boom in business, Thursday, as fans of the girls basketball team took in the Blackhawks' first state game since 2000.

Erica Mitchell, a bartender for Harms Way Bar and Grill, said she had a lot of phone calls asking if they were going to be open and have the game on television.

"People wanted to come down here, get a bite to eat and watch the game," Mitchell said. "It is super exciting. Just from such a small town, it is cool when anybody gets anywhere."

As the Bloomer High School girls basketball Team played the Martin Luther Spartans, Harms Way and Badger Hole in Bloomer were busier than normal as residents packed in to watch the big game. School was out so students could also show their support in Green Bay or by cheering back at home. Residents said it was hard to not be happy for the girls who gave them such an exciting season.

"There's been a couple of tough times, but it has been really exciting," Bloomer High School junior Caterra Leavens said. "They've done really good, and they worked really hard for it."

The Bloomer girls fell to the Spartans with a final score of 56 to 38.