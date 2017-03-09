WIAA: Howards Grove advances after win over Durand

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Howards Grove Tigers advance after their 44-37 win over Durand in Thursday night's Division 4 Semifinals at WIAA Girls State Basketball in Green Bay.
Howards Grove held a late lead thanks to Brittany Strauss, who missed a free throw, but collected the rebound and scored to put the Tigers up 3 with 33 seconds left on the clock.
The Tigers will play Aquinas on Saturday afternoon.
Green Bay (WQOW) - Howards Grove leads Durand 21-20 at halftime.
The Panthers' leading scorer, Ambree Schlosser, has scored 9 points, while Howards Grove's leading scorer, Brittany Schaller has 8 points. The Tigers have led the game for 14:56 of the first half. The game was tied for 2:50.
Green Bay (WQOW) - The Panthers and Tigers are competing on the court for a chance to win the State Championship on Saturday.
Durand and Howards Grove girls high school basketball teams face off on the Resch Center courts at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Green Bay.
Sports Director Bob Bradovich will be on the call for the game.
