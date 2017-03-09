Wisconsin woman gets ready to turn 101, shares her secret to staying young at heart

(WQOW) Next week is your chance to help celebrate everyday heroes like Blanche Baudhuin. She's preparing to turn 101 and every Thursday, for 40 years, she's donated blood to the Red Cross.

The birthday girl from Green Bay shared some advice, " Keep busy. Don't sit around and mope. Keep busy and do something. Find some volunteer work to do and do it."

Despite admitting she's a little tired these days Blanche credits her volunteer work at the Red Cross with keeping her busy and full of life. On Monday the Red Cross is throwing a celebration for this dedicated volunteer and Blanche's birthday party will help save lives. A blood drive in Green Bay is being held in her honor. They hope to collect 101 pints. The Red Cross says each pint donated can save up to three lives.

Next week in Eau Claire is your chance to help celebrate everyday heroes like Blanche. The local Red Cross chapter will host its annual Heroes Breakfast on Wednesday, March 15. It's a chance to hear the stories of some amazing people in western Wisconsin. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.