Chippewa Falls Police want you to heed warning about IRS phone scams

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- The end of tax season is near, but before your refund is in your pocket, scammers are still on the prowl. Many people are discovering threatening voice mails, including part of the News 18 team.

The message surfacing the Chippewa Valley claims to be representatives from the Internal Revenue Service. The person states, "we are taking legal action and we are issuing an arrest warrant on your name."

News 18's own Chief Meteorologist Nick Grunseth was hit by several of these calls over the last few days. On Thursday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department debunked the clever con.

"What people need to be aware of is that the IRS will never call you and threaten to arrest you, threaten to deport you or threaten to suspend your license," said Financial Crimes Investigator Jason Jacobson.

The police department said these calls can come from spoof numbers, appearing to be from the government and often times don't stay in service for long.

"A lot of times what they're doing is they're skipping around phone numbers too, so it will just keep on ringing and I won't get anybody" said Jacobson.

The department said one trick is to Google the number, and often times find that you weren't the first to be called. The police department said the IRS will never place a threatening call.

"There is a process involved, we'll send you a notice in the mail saying you may owe us this money. You have an opportunity to challenge that, there is a process in place to work out payment plans and things like that," said IRS Special Agent Bret Kressin.

The police department said it also gets calls about identity theft when people discover someone else has filed their taxes. While the department hasn't had any yet this year, investigators expect to start receiving those kind of calls in a few weeks as more people rush to file before the tax deadline.



Police say the best thing to do if you're suspicious of tax fraud is to contact the IRS directly. They say while local law enforcement can't do much about it, if you have any questions you can give them a call.