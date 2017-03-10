73-year-old man arrested in Wausau for impersonating an officer

Wausau (WAOW) -- A 73-year-old man was arrested last week for impersonating an officer in Wausau.

Jerome Kalal was arrested March 3 in the area of Stewart avenue and Highway 51.

Police said Kalal was displaying a badge and showing off his gun, revealing he had a concealed carry permit.

The Wausau Police Department said they have seen many people impersonate officers before.

"It really speaks to the fact that it is really necessary that we have a really strong recruitment process," said Wausau Police Patrol Captain Todd Baeten. "And vetting process to make sure we get the correct people on board. You know because there are people out there who are interested in law enforcement for all the wrong reasons."

Baeten said to call local law enforcement if you are unsure if someone is an officer.