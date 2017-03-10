Forest County authorities investigate 6-year-old's death

Crandon (WAOW) -- A news conference will take place Friday in connection with the death of a 6-year old child in Forest County.

The Forest County District Attorney along with the City of Crandon Investigative Team has sent out a news release indicating the agencies will meet at noon at the Forest County Courthouse.

Investigators have been looking into the death of 6-year old Amber Perry.

Medical Examiner Larry Mathein said a preliminary autopsy on the child is now completed.

The Crandon child was found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment on the 400 block of West Grant Street.

Perry attended Crandon Elementary School, and the school sent a letter to parents informing them she had passed away.

There will be a grief counselor on hand to help students cope with the news, as well as assist parents in addressing the incident with their children.

------------------

Crandon (WAOW) -- Authorities in Forest County are investigating the death of child.

A preliminary autopsy has been performed on the body of 6-year-old Amber Perry, medical examiner Larry Mathein told Newsline 9 Thursday.

The Crandon child was found dead Tuesday morning.

Mathein said more information is expected to be released later Thursday.