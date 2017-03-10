Assembly votes to ban labor agreement requirements - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Madison (AP) -- A measure Democratic lawmakers say is the latest Republican attack on unions is set to become law.

The bill passed by the Assembly on party lines Thursday prohibits state and local governments from requiring contractors bidding on their projects to use collective bargaining agreements called project labor agreements, or PLAS.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Rob Hutton, says it gives non-union firms more opportunities to bid on public projects and local governments more choices. Opponents say the bill is another Republican effort to weaken unions and diminish local control.

The bill passed 64-35. The Senate passed the bill last month. It now goes to Gov. Scott Walker, who already included the measure in his budget proposal.

More than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.

