Green Bay (WQOW) - The NOVAS get the win over Clayton in the Division 5 Semifinals, 51-47.

Milwaukee Academy of Science Sophomore Guard Shemera Williams scored 33 points; Sophomore Forward Alison Leslie led the Bears with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee Academy of Science will play Loyal on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. in Green Bay at the Resch Center.

For live streaming, highlights and scores, download the "Magic of March" app.