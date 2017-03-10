Big Falls Park signs vandalized, officials asking public for info.

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department needs your help finding whomever's responsible for destroying property at Big Falls County Park.



The department shared two pictures of the South Entrance signs on Facebook Wednesday. They believe the signs were shot with shotgun pellets.

The self registration sign had already been replaced by Thursday, but debris from the old one still littered the area. The other signs are covered with shotgun pellet holes, including the sign that tells visitors shooting firearms isn't allowed.



In their Facebook post, the department said "replacing and repairing vandalism takes up a larger portion of time than most people could imagine." There's still no word on how much those repairs will cost.



Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call the Parks and Forest office at (715) 839-4783 or contact them via Facebook message.