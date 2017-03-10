WIAA: Cudahy advances to division two state finals over Hortonville

Green Bay (WQOW) - The purple and yellow Packers made victory in Packerland on Saturday at divisional two state semi-finals. The Cudahy Girls Basketball team will advance to state finals on Saturday, with a win 46-36 over Hortonville.

Cudahy forward Hannah Kulas scored three points at the buzzer to give the Cudahy Packers a lead over Hortonville at 24-18. Hortonville guard Shay Frederick and Cudahy forward Hannah Kulas both score a total of 12 points each.

Cudahy will play against the winner of Beaver Dam and Monroe on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Packers and the Polar Bears are competing for a chance to advance in state semi-finals at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Cudahy Packers lead Hortonville Polar Bears 24-18 at halftime.

Download the "Magic of March" app for live streaming, highlights and scores!