DA: Stevens Point man, 32, trades pot for sex with teen boys

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 32-year-old Stevens Point man traded marijuana for oral sex with three teenage boys nearly a dozen times after contacting them using Facebook messenger, according to a criminal complaint.

West A. Rodriguez is charged with six felonies - three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of delivery of marijuana - in incidents that occurred about year ago. He is free on a $20,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, three 15-year-old boys accepted Rodriguez's offer of marijuana if they allowed him to perform oral sex on them. sometimes when the boys were at his apartment together and sometimes when they spent the night. The boys reported different ranges of being assaulted, from three times to 10 or 11 times, and one boy said he was also assaulted in Plover.

Rodriguez told investigators he would “hang out” with the boys and provide them with marijuana but he denied the sexual contact, claiming the boys were blackmailing him, the complaint said. He said he gave the teens marijuana about 12 times.

After detectives showed him the Facebook messenger conversations, Rodriguez admitted he performed oral sex on each of the boys three or four times, saying he believed the boys were older, 16 or 17, and they consented to the arrangement.

One boy told investigators that after getting oral sex and pot from Rodriguez three times, the boy ended the arrangement "because he didn't like it anymore and that it bothered him because it was 'gay,'" the complaint said.

Police began the investigation last July, the document said. Charges were filed Feb. 1.

A judge ordered Rodriguez to return to court March 20 for a preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint said Rodriguez was convicted of misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Sheboygan County in 2009.