Gander Mountain files bankruptcy, Eau Claire store to close

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Gander Mountain has declared bankruptcy and the Minnesota based company will now close 32 of its locations, including one in Eau Claire.

In a statement, the company says the decision was not an easy one and was made only after an extensive strategic review. A company spokesperson could not provide an exact closing date for the Eau Claire location, but said the store is one of 32 that will be winding down in the coming weeks. It opened in 2008. Gander Mountain currently operates 162 locations across the country.

A release lists shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce as reasons for the decision to file bankruptcy.

According to Gander Mountain, each store generally employs 20-30 full time people and another 20-30 on a part-time and seasonal basis. Those who work at stores set to close may be considered for employment opportunities elsewhere in the company.

Part of a statement from Gander Mountain to News 18 reads, "We have a plan in place for an orderly wind up of our stores and will be carrying it out over the next several weeks. As more is known about how individual employees will be affected by these actions, we’ll communicate that information directly to those employees."

The company also posted an open letter to its customers on Facebook. In it, Gander Mountain calls the bankruptcy filing an "important step in our restructuring".

Below is an index of stores, listed by location, that the company plans to close.

Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York (1) – New Hartford

North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga

Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

West Virginia (1) – Charleston

Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown