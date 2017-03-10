Gander Mountain files bankruptcy, Eau Claire store to close

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Gander Mountain has declared bankruptcy and the Minnesota based company will now close 32 of its locations, including one in Eau Claire.
In a statement, the company says the decision was not an easy one and was made only after an extensive strategic review. A company spokesperson could not provide an exact closing date for the Eau Claire location, but said the store is one of 32 that will be winding down in the coming weeks. It opened in 2008. Gander Mountain currently operates 162 locations across the country.
A release lists shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce as reasons for the decision to file bankruptcy.
According to Gander Mountain, each store generally employs 20-30 full time people and another 20-30 on a part-time and seasonal basis. Those who work at stores set to close may be considered for employment opportunities elsewhere in the company.
Part of a statement from Gander Mountain to News 18 reads, "We have a plan in place for an orderly wind up of our stores and will be carrying it out over the next several weeks. As more is known about how individual employees will be affected by these actions, we’ll communicate that information directly to those employees."
The company also posted an open letter to its customers on Facebook. In it, Gander Mountain calls the bankruptcy filing an "important step in our restructuring".
Below is an index of stores, listed by location, that the company plans to close.
Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa
Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville
Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield
Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield
Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury
New York (1) – New Hartford
North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte
Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga
Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston
West Virginia (1) – Charleston
Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown
