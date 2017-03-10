Update: Lawsuit against Gordy's Market dismissed

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- News 18 has learned that a lawsuit filed against Gordy's Market has been dismissed.



A Chippewa County judge signed the dismissal Tuesday. The dismissal was requested by the firm that filed suit against the grocery chain earlier this month. The company was seeking more than $38-thousand for products that had already been delivered to Gordy's stores.



When the suit was filed, Gordy's said it was due to a miscommunication and that he bill had already been paid.



Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Chief Executive Officer of Gordy's Market says a lawsuit filed against the grocery chain was a misunderstanding and is in the process of being dismissed.



The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Chippewa County by a firm that supplied Gordy's stores with Keebler products. It claims that Gordy's owes more than $38,000 for products delivered between October 2016 and February 2017.



Gordy's Market CEO David Schafer says his chain recently replaced that vendor and started getting Keebler products from its main supplier. He says the suit is a result of miscommunication and that the bill has already been paid.



Schafer expects the suit to be dismissed by the company next week.