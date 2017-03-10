Gov. Walker names Wade Newell new Chippewa Falls District Attorney

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Chippewa County has a new district attorney, and it's someone familiar with the office.



Wade Newell was appointed by Governor Scott Walker in an announcement made Friday. Newell has worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Chippewa County for the past 16 years. Previously, he worked as a special prosecutor in La Crosse County and Jefferson County.



The job became open after former District Attorney, Steve Gibbs, was appointed to a Chippewa County judge by Gov. Walker. According to the release, Gibbs wrote in support of Newell, stating: “over the past 20 years of working with Wade Newell, he has a great record of taking difficult cases to trial and securing convictions. I am confident that he will serve Chippewa County well.”

Since joining the Chippewa County office in 2001, Newell has specialized in the prosecution of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and child abuse cases.

An official start date for Newell to take over as District Attorney has not been set.



Madison (Press Release) – Governor Scott Walker appointed Wade C. Newell today as Chippewa County District Attorney, replacing outgoing District Attorney Steven H. Gibbs, who was recently appointed as a judge on the Chippewa County Circuit Court.

“Wade Newell is an experienced leader with a strong commitment to justice,” said Governor Walker. “I am confident that his tireless work ethic, integrity, and professional excellence will serve the people of Chippewa County well and build on Steve’s success as District Attorney.”

Newell has served as an Assistant District Attorney in Chippewa County for the past 16 years, earning the respect and support of many in the county. Newell has dedicated his legal career to serving the people of Wisconsin, beginning his career as a Special Prosecutor in the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office and also serving as both Special Prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Since joining the Chippewa County District Attorney’s office in 2001, Newell has specialized in the prosecution of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and child abuse cases. He has also dedicated himself to ensuring the victims of these cases are treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity throughout their involvement in the prosecution process. During his time as an Assistant District Attorney, Newell has been highly regarded for his professionalism, teamwork, and dedication.

Steven Gibbs, the former Chippewa County District Attorney and current Chippewa County Circuit Court judge, wrote in support of Newell, stating “over the past 20 years of working with Wade Newell, he has a great record of taking difficult cases to trial and securing convictions. I am confident that he will serve Chippewa County well.”

Cornell Chief of Police Brian Hurt wrote in support of Newell, noting that he “has been a great asset to Chippewa County while working with law enforcement and protecting the rights of crime victims in Wisconsin.” “He has always provided excellent legal assistance,” said Chief Hurt, and “has presented himself in a professional manner in and out of the court room.”

Newell earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville. He resides in Chippewa Falls with his wife and their daughter.