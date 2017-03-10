WIAA: Beaver Dam advances to division two state finals over Monroe

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Golden Beavers are one step closer to winning Saturday's state championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Beaver Dam won against Monroe 62-47. The Golden Beavers will advance to Saturday's division two state championship, where they will compete against Cudahy.

The game starts on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Beaver Dam leads Monroe 34-24 at halftime. Beaver Dam guard Cassidy Trotter scores a total of 13 points in the first half. Monroe guard Sydney Hilliard scores a total of 10 points.

The winner plays Cudahy on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.