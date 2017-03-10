Lyme disease cases could increase this year with mild winter

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Health officials said this year's mild winter could come back to bite us, with the potential for an increase in Lyme disease cases.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said they have already received reports of people with ticks on them in 2017, which is unusual in March. The health department said that raises concern for Lyme disease, one of Eau Claire County's largest communicable diseases. The health department said its prevalence continues to increase, and the county typically sees more than 50 cases per year compared to little to no cases in the past.



Ticks get the disease from small animals, like mice, and because more people and animals are active in these warmer temperatures, health officials said there is more exposure to the disease.

"Almost 50-percent of the ticks in our community carry Lyme disease, which is a huge percent," Elizabeth Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said. "If you have a deer tick on you, you're likely to be infected, and that is a reason to protect yourself."

Giese recommended using clothing for full coverage and tick repellant. The department said ticks are more active at dawn and dusk. Giese said symptoms of Lyme disease can occur up to 30 days after a tick bite. They include: fever, headaches, a bulls-eye rash, extreme fatigue and other general body aches. If untreated, the health department said Lyme disease can have long-term impacts.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control recent completed studies looking at ticks in Eau Claire County. The health department plays a role in looking at people who are infected with Lyme disease and following up with those people through the communicable disease programming. The environmental health lab also works with organizations like the CDC nationally because northwestern Wisconsin is an area where Lyme disease is prevalent.