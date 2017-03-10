Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing from Eau Claire business

The former office manager of an eye clinic in Eau Claire faces charges of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer.

Diane Dulian, Chippewa Falls, worked at the Eau Claire Optical. According to the criminal complaint, she stole more than $60,000 between 2013 and 2016. The theft was discovered when the clinic was bought out by Chippewa Valley Eye Care Clinic and they switched to a different computer program to manage accounting records.

Dulian was fired when she resisted efforts to gain access to their old software and refused to supply passwords or allow access to her computer. Investigators said a check of her bank records showed she spent $63,000 dollars at casinos over the past three years.