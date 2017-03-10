Carson Park Baseball Field upgrades in the works

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Baseball players have been swinging bats in Carson Park for almost 70 years, and part of the stadium has been there almost as long. Now the city is ready for an upgrade.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council will vote on an agreement with the Carson Park Baseball Renovation Group. The agreement lays out a payment plan for upgrades -- with half coming from the city and half coming from fundraising.



The project would include two parts. The first would include installing permanent bleachers along the first and third baselines, as well as upgrading the dugouts. The second part would resurface the field with artificial turf. The city said this would allow players to be on the field for more games and get on the field after heavy rains. Right now, heavy rains cause many games to be canceled.

If the agreement is approved Tuesday, the group of baseball enthusiasts will be able to start fundraising. The city said the goal is to raise $1.75-million for both parts of the project.



If the money can be raised in time, the city said construction can start this fall after the seasons are over. All construction will take place during the off season.