WIAA: Appleton North advances to division one state finals over Milwaukee King

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Lightnings came in like a thunderbolt and will advance to the division one state finals.

Appleton North won 75-52 over the Milwaukee King. Appleton North Sydney Levy scored 19 points overall. Milwaukee King Sydnee Roby scored 17 points total.

Appleton North will play the winner of De Pere and Middleton on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Green Bay (WQOW) - At halftime, Appleton North leads Milwaukee King with one point over, 32-31.

Milwaukee King Sydnee Roby scores 13 total points in the first half. Appleton North Anna Laux scores the Lightning team 8 points.

Appleton North cheer squad takes the floor with a cheer stunt performance, followed by Milwaukee King's drum line assemble.

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Generals and the Lightnings will soon battle each other for state champs!

The Milwaukee King and Appleton North face off on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner will advance to Saturday's division one state finals.

Download the "Magic of March" app for highlights, scores and live streaming!