Thorp's Marieke Gouda brings home even more awards

Thorp (WQOW) -- There are countless cheese factories in Wisconsin, but people in Clark County have one of the best in the country in their own backyard.



For another year, Marieke Gouda received national recognition at the U.S. Cheese Competition. This year, two of their Goudas ended up in the top 20 best cheeses in the country, one of those even captured second place.



Follow the link for a full list of the top 20 finalists



"Every time it's so exciting because there are so many good cheeses around in America," factory co-owner Rolph Penterman told News 18.



"We can only get bigger and better," Teri Rosemeyer, the retail manager at Marieke Gouda, said. "We have a wonderful work company here and these are just goals that we strive for. And every time we make a batch of cheese we test it and we're like, 'You know what, this is it. This is going to be the one.'"



Though award-winning work is not uncommon at this cheese factory, which helps keep business booming.



"It's just going to be wonderful," Rosemeyer said. " Having people come in and looking for that cheese and trying the rest of our Gouda."



Staff at Marieke Gouda said it takes the entire team to produce award-winning products year after year, but they also said they're more than a team, they're a family. As cheesy as that might sound.



"We work together because for us to get these wonderful awards on the walls, plus more to add now, it's a group effort," Rosemeyer said.



And as their cheese becomes more popular on the national level, they hope to expand the number of places where people can find it.



"I think we are almost in every state already," Penterman said, "but yeah, you hopefully always think you can add some big store chains on to sell more product."



Of course, Marieke Gouda isn't a stranger to cheesy accolades. They've won more than 100 national and world awards in just eight years, including 2016's World Cheese Championship.