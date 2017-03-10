Friday fish fry increasingly popular during Lent

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Fridays during Lent have many going fishing -- for their dinners.



Bars and restaurants around Eau Claire told News 18 that Friday fish fries have customers hooked, but that's especially true during lent.

The Wigwam Tavern serves fish all day Fridays, so News 18 swam through to catch a glimpse of the action. Restaurant staff said they have been hosting a Friday fish fry for 50 years, and customers aren't coy about coming back, especially during the season of Lent.

"We do it all year, typically Lent is a little bit busier, our lunches are busy all the time but we probably double our fish during Lent. A lot of people coming in, a lot of to go orders, it stays busy all day," said Caitlin Hamilton, bartender at Wigwam Tavern.

News 18 spoke with several other restaurants around town Friday, who were also getting ready for a night full of fish. Court'n House Bar and Grill and Galloway Grill both expected to be packed like sardines. So, if you're going out you may flounder to find a seat.