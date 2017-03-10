Sports Overtime - Friday

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

WIAA State Semifinals - Division 5

CLAYTON 47

MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 51

Alison Leslie (CLA): 20 pts, 12 reb

Kailey Ketz (CLA): 14 pts

Shemera Williams (MAS): 33 pts

BANGOR 24

LOYAL 44

Karsyn Rueth (LOY): 11 pts

Morgan Reinwand (LOY): 11 pts

Division 5 State Final: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Loyal. Saturday 11 A.M.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sectional Finals Preview

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It was a wild night in boys basketball yesterday, as the sectional semifinals brought the best out of area teams.

That included Eau Claire North. The Huskies roared out to a 14 point lead over Defending State Champion Stevens Point in the second half before falling 62-55. It was a tough ending to a great season, but Head Coach Todd Marks is still proud of the team's effort, especially the Senior class.

"This group of seniors is incredibly special," explains Marks, "I told them in the locker room, we coined them the 'Unforgettables' for what they have done for North Basketball. They will forever be remembered. They are just an outstanding group of unselfish young men with incredibly high character, and I'm just saddened that I wont get to come back to practice with them tomorrow because that's what I enjoy the most, and it's been a heck of a ride, and I'm just really glad that they took me along for the journey."

In the past two years, North has improved from a 1-win team, to winning 20 games this season.

In Division 4, Stanley-Boyd used a second half surge, including 27 points from Senior Seth Hause to race past Eau Claire Regis and advance to the first Sectional Final in team history. Coach Tom Hause says this has been the goal for this team for a number of years.

"I'd always bring car loads down to these games, so we've been here before," says Coach Hause, "but we've been sitting up there in the stands and I told them just have fun tonight, because now you get the best seat in the house."



Senior Guard Seth Hause got to witness the winning atmosphere firsthand, "It's breathtaking, seeing all the fans cheering, screaming, you can't even hear yourself think on the court, and that's just where we wanted to be."

The Orioles will take on defending Sectional Champion Cameron in the Final Friday night in Marshfield.

McDonell Central is back in the Division 5 Sectional Final for the 3rd straight year, and they did it with diverse scoring - three players scored 17 points in their win over Clear Lake.

"We came out strong, we played how we wanted to play, but in the second half, they really showed some perseverance and kept fighting, and they really gave us a run for our money," says Senior Forward Alex Ohde, "Just tried to relax, have trust in the other guys. They do a great job, they stepped up tonight and. it's good to see that when some of our guys get in foul trouble."

The Macks will face Luck in the Final Friday night at Spooner.