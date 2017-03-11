FINAL: Loyal wins Division 5 State Championship

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Lady Loyals are the Division 5 state champions for 2017.

Loyal Karsyn Rueth scored 25 points for the team, followed by Morgan Reinwand scoring 23 points.

Milwaukee Academy of Science Shemera Williams scored the Lady NOVAs a total of 40 points. Tatianya Evans scored the team 10 points.

Loyal led Milwaukee Academy of Science 74-61.

Green Bay (WQOW) - At halftime, Milwaukee Academy of Science leads Loyal 30-28.

Milwaukee Academy of Science guard Shemera Williams scores 22 points total in the first half. Loyal guard Morgan Reinwand scores 10 points.

Download the WIAA "Magic of March" app for live streaming, highlights and scores.

Green Bay (WQOW) - The NOVAS and Greyhounds are one step closer at a chance in taking home the championship trophy.

Milwaukee Academy of Science and Loyal face off in Saturday's Division Five State Championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

On Friday, Milwaukee Academy of Science outscored Clayton High School in the Division 5 Semifinals, 51-47. Loyal beat Bangor on Saturday 44-24.

Download the WIAA "Magic of March" app for live streaming, highlights and scores.