FINAL: Howards Grove wins the Division 4 State Championship

Green Bay (WQOW) - Howards Grove is the Division 4 state champions after a comeback against Aquinas.

But, emotions ran high as the Tigers' took a one point lead over the Blugolds, 44-43. Howards Grove Olivia Stauss scored 16 points while Aquinas Lexi Donarski scored 23 points.

It's Championship Saturday at the WIAA Girls State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Aquinas and Howards Grove are on the court competing for the Division 4 State Championship title.

At halftime, the Aquinas Blugolds led Howards Grove Tigers 22-17. Aquinas Lexi Donarski led the Blugolds with 10 points. Tigers Brittany Schaller and Samantha Yancy both led the Tigers with four points each.