HumanKIND promotes equality through new yard signs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With race and equality issues dominating the headlines, it's the goal of one group in Eau Claire to make everyone feel welcome. Now, you can help out too.



We first told you about HumanKIND back in January, a neighborhood organization designed to show residents and visitors that Eau Claire is a community for everyone.



Saturday, the group unveiled yard signs which they hope will start popping up around the city, to help everyone feel like they belong, regardless of race, religion or political views.



"Anytime that you can make a visible statement that reminds the people who feel threatened, who feel unwelcome, who feel like they're on the outside of something or asked like they are being pushed out that there are people who support them," said group founder Traci Ohlmann.



If you are interested in purchasing a sign, they are available at Just Local Food Cooperative. You can find out more information about the organization by visiting their Facebook page.