FINAL: Edgewood wins Division 4 State Championship

Green Bay (WQOW) - Edgewood has claimed victory for the Division 4 State Championship.

Edgewood led Martin Luther 51-30. Edgewood's Estella Moschkau scored a total of 20 points. Martin Luther's Emily Hafemann and Emma Kallas both scored seven scores each throughout the game.

Green Bay (WQOW) - Edgewood and Martin Luther are competing for the Division 4 State Championship title.

At halftime, the Edgewood Crusaders leads Martin Luther Spartans 19-11.