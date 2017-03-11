Rep. Bernier holds listening session regarding groundwater in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - It's something we all use every day, one of life's most basic necessities. Yet, water has remained at the center of debate for a number of years.

It was the focus of a listening session held with Rep. Kathleen Bernier Saturday in Chippewa County.



Agriculture and DNR officials took questions from the public on issues like well water safety and the impacts sand mining has on underground water.



Bernier told News 18 listening to her constituents and learning about the issues herself is important so the Chippewa Valley's voices can be heard in Madison.



"Well, I think the importance of clean air and clean water is important to everyone," Bernier said. "The fact of the matter is when the discussion comes up, it is my job as a state representative to listen to my constituents to find out the facts and provide them as much information as possible."



The DNR said there are 600-800 impaired water sources in the state, meaning the quality does not meet regulations.