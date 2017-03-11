FINAL: Beaver Dam is the WIAA Division 2 state basketball champi - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

FINAL: Beaver Dam is the WIAA Division 2 state basketball champions

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Green Bay (WQOW) - The Golden Beavers are the Division 2 champions for WIAA Girls State Basketball.

Beaver Dam led Cudahy 52-33. Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher scored 12 points throughout the game, followed by Kara Crowley, who scored 11 points. 

Cudahy's Nicole Ferch scored a total of 14 points overall. 

Green Bay (WQOW) - Beaver Dam leads Cudahy during halftime, 30-22.

Green Bay (WQOW) - Beaver Dam and Cudahy face off for tonight's Division 2 State Championship.

Beaver Dam won against Monroe on Friday, 62-47. Cudahy won against Hortonville 46-36. 

