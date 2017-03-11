Update: Snow winding down in the Eau Claire area, but difficult travel Monday morning

Plan ahead and add extra time to your commute on Monday morning.

The Eau Claire area received 2 to 3 inches of snow from Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Some locations, mainly west and south of Eau Claire, have received 3 to 4 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for Eau Claire, Dunn, and Pepin Counties, and areas near and south of I-94.

The snow will wind down Monday, as the related surface low moves southeast. Little additional accumulation will occur after 6 a.m. Expect at least partially snow-covered and slippery roads on Monday morning, then better travel conditions on Monday afternoon. Remember to turn on your headlights, even if you have automatic lights, so others can see you coming down the road.

Weather, closing, and road information:

