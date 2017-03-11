Red Cross assists multiple families after Tomah apartment fire

Tomah (Press Release from the Red Cross) -- The American Red Cross is helping several families -- ten adults and 4 children -- after a fire early [Saturday] morning on Murdoch Street in Tomah forced them from their homes.



The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for items such as emergency food, shelter and clothing. The Reception Center that was opened earlier [in the day] as a meeting place for families and Red Cross workers is now closed.

Local Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers met with family members to help them begin the recovery process in whatever way the client decides is best. It begins with giving them someone to talk to; help in figuring out what comes next, what community resources are available and immediate funds to help jump start their recovery.