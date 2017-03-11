Source: Milwaukee police officer kills wife, self

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A Milwaukee police source confirms that an officer killed his wife and himself on Saturday afternoon.

The double shooting happened inside a home near 97th Street and Goodrich Avenue at about 2:00 p.m.

The 47-year-old man died at the scene. The 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

A source with the Milwaukee Police Department told WISN 12 News that the man is a police officer, a Sergeant with the department. Police would only confirm that he is an MPD employee.

A source told WISN 12 News the woman was the man's wife. Investigators said this is a domestic violence-related incident. Police are not looking for any suspects.