Appleton North takes WIAA Girls Division 1 title

Appleton North jumped out to an early lead, lost it, but came right back and never surrendered the lead again in their efforts to win the Division 1 title Saturday night.
Appleton had a 49-34 win over De Pere for the gold ball.
The Lightning took an early 8-0 lead before De Pere tied it up at 14 on a jumper by Rackael Kerkhoff with 3:54 left in the first half.
About 1:20 later, Kari Brekke hit a three to make it a 17-14 Appleton lead.
Early in the second half, Kerkhoff hit a three that moved De Pere within one at 20-19, but Appleton's leading scorer Paige Schabo made a layup for to make the difference three. De Pere tried, but couldn't get in front of a speedy offense by the Lightning.
Paige Schabo finished with 16 points for Appleton. Rachael Kerkhoff had 11 for De Pere.
