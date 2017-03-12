Eau Claire Police respond to armed robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Police Department was called to a report of an armed robbery shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Azara, a tobacco shop at 624 Water Street in Eau Claire. They said a gun was shown.



Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time, and they are continuing to investigate the incident. They hope to release more information Sunday.



News 18 will continue to follow the situation, and bring you updates as they become available.

