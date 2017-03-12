Eau Claire Police respond to armed robbery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Police respond to armed robbery

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Police Department was called to a report of an armed robbery shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Azara, a tobacco shop at 624 Water Street in Eau Claire. They said a gun was shown.

Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time, and they are continuing to investigate the incident. They hope to release more information Sunday. 

News 18 will continue to follow the situation, and bring you updates as they become available. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.