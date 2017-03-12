Two Blair-Preston firefighters being honored for heroic actions

Blair (WQOW) - No one expects it to happen to them, but unfortunately, sometimes homes start on fire. Many times, the only hope is getting everyone out alive. For one family from Blair, that has never been more true.



Firefighters Justin Huseboe and Steve Osborn are being called heroes after saving the lives of four children stuck inside a burning house at 312 Immell Street in Blair on March 15, 2016. Not long after the initial call came in, it was determined there were kids inside.



Huseboe and Osborn were among the first on the scene that March night. When they heard there were four kids trapped inside, their instincts kicked in.



"The intensity and adrenaline picked up pretty good," Huseboe said.



"Our chief told us to be careful and everything when we got off the truck and we were grabbing the hose, but neither one of us remembered that at the moment," Osborn added.



That's when they made entry into the home full of smoke and flames.



"I ran around with the hose because I could see the fire, and we knew the kids were supposed to be on the other side of that fire," said Osborn.



When the smoked cleared, it was a moment they will never forget. Teammates and heroes reunited.



"It was a good feeling," Huseboe said. "I know when we got them all out, Steve and I were hugging and tearing up. It was a great feeling."



Like most heroes, they say they were only doing their duty.



Now, the two are being honored by the Wisconsin Firefighter's Association as Firefighters of the Year, and again they deflected the praise to the department.



"Small city of Blair, of the whole state it's pretty huge," Huseboe said.



The two firefighters will be honored on March 15 at a Red Cross breakfast, and on March 18 in Green Bay by the Wisconsin Firefighter's Association.



News 18 is a proud sponsor of the Red Cross breakfast. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the event, you can purchase them here.