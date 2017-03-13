Annual St. Baldrick's Fundraiser in Madison - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Annual St. Baldrick's Fundraiser in Madison

Posted:
WKOW WKOW

Madison (WKOW) -- It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and in honor of the holiday, every year a group of generous and brave people make a big donation.

Dozens gathered at the Coliseum Bar in Madison Sunday to shave their heads to support kids with cancer. This year organizers say they've raised more than $40-thousand for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which donates to childhood cancer research.

More than 30 people of all ages and some women shaved their heads.

"Everybody started filing in, we see a lot of the same people each year and it's kind of a reunion," says Jon Byrd, with Madison Fire Department and Local 311, which organizes the fundraiser. "We all get together, we watch each other shave our heads, we kind of make fun of each other, but deep down we know what the cause is, to help those children who are sick."

The St. Baldrick's tradition has been going for 12 years in Madison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.