Update: Early absentee voting begins for two Eau Claire townships

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Just a few weeks ahead of the spring election, some Eau Claire County towns are ready for voters. While there's no race for the White House on the ballot this time around, city officials are encouraging the community to head to the ballot box.

Polls are open in the towns of Seymour and Washington. Residents there will vote on the state Supreme Court race and for the next state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In the City of Eau Claire, voters have two more decisions, who will be the next Eau Claire City Council President and who will be on the Eau Claire School Board. The city said neither of those races are contested.

City staff said numbers are typically lower without a presidential contest, but they expect about a 20 percent for voter turnout, which is higher than years before.

"We take a look at the primaries to see how active that was. That was a little higher than what we had anticipated originally, I don't know if that's just a sign of the times or exactly what that is. In the past, April elections had ranged in the teens, probably. So, we're expecting a few more voters this time," said Eau Claire City Clerk Donna Austad.

Early voting in the City of Eau Claire will start Monday, March 20 and will run through March 31. A list of all Eau Claire locations for early absentee and other voting dates can be found here.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Two townships in Eau Claire County will begin early absentee voting on Monday, March 13.

Residents in the Town of Washington can cast their ballots at 5750 Old Town Hall Road, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Voting can be done during those times, Monday through Friday until March 31.

Residents in the Town of Seymour can vote at 6500 Tower Drive, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Voting for those residence can be done during those times, Monday through Friday until March 31.

More information on early absentee and other voting dates can be found