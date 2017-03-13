UPDATE: Driver crashes into power pole, large winter boots to blame

UPDATE: Eau Claire (WQOW) - Over 1,600 Xcel Energy customers were without Monday morning after a car crashed into a power pole. Xcel Energy says the outage only lasted for an hour, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

A car crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Hopkins Avenue and Rudolph Road Monday morning. Numerous traffic lights were also out in the surrounding area.

Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Bridget Coit said the car didn't make the curve on Rudolph Road. Coit said the male driver was wearing large winter boots, which caused a problem with navigating the foot pedals. She said the driver accidentally hit the gas and went off of the road and hit a power pole.

Coit said one of the wires from the power pole came off and caused numerous power issues in the area. She said Xcel Energy was on scene and fixed the power issues.

Police said the driver was not issued a citation. They said the driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

