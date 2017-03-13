Dozens of 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wisconsin primary

A new state report says scores of 17-year-olds voted illegally in nearly 30 Wisconsin counties during last spring's presidential primary.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission report examined referrals municipal clerks made to prosecutors following the 2016 spring primary and general elections. The referrals included at least 60 cases of 17-year-olds voting in the April primary in 29 counties. The report doesn't track whether charges were filed.

The report notes messages were spreading on social media during the primary season that 17-year-olds were eligible to vote if they turned 18 by the November election. That's not the case in Wisconsin, but commission spokesman Reid Magney said a number of students looking to vote in an intense presidential primary here apparently believed it was legal.