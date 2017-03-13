Superintendent candidate Holtz chastised over bleachers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz was chastised by his former school board for donating football field bleachers without notice to a nearby private school his children attended.

Personnel records obtained by The Associated Press show Holtz was also at odds with the Whitnall School District board over his communication about a district employee who used a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

Holtz retired as superintendent in June and faces two-term incumbent state superintendent Tony Evers in the April 4 election for state superintendent.

Holtz said Monday the bleacher deal saved the district a couple thousand dollars it would have cost to haul them away. And he says he withheld news of the cafeteria worker's arrest at the request of police and held a public meeting about it after the name was made public.